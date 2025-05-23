"Thumbs up" - AEW star's daring step garners approval from Bill Apter (Exclusive)

Legendary journalist Bill Apter recently shared his opinion after an AEW star successfully completed a dangerous and challenging feat, that is, climbing Mount Everest. As many would have already suggested, the star being talked about is none other than Darby Allin.

Ad

Darby recently made his dream of scaling the highest mountain in the world come true through a display of sheer grit and determination. As expected, this prompted a flow of praise and compliments for the All Elite star, with veterans like Diamond Dallas Page also weighing in.

Speaking about the AEW star's accomplishment on The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, Bill Apter noted how this was always one of Darby Allin's primary goals. He stated:

Ad

Trending

"He went up there with a team, and he has been talking about this for years. This is like his bucket list main goal, main goal. He went and did it, so thumbs up, Darby Allin. Well done." [3:39 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Ad

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also commented on the AEW star's feat

Teddy Long believes that Darby has elevated his status in the pro wrestling industry with this achievement.

Speaking during the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated that this was a very smart move on Darby's part. He also talked about how this would enhance his prominence in the eyes of the Jacksonville-based promotion:

Ad

"Darby Allin just made a name for himself. Darby Allin just let AEW know they need him, he don't need them, okay? Smart on Darby Allin's part. Very smart move and congratulations, man, because I don't know whether there's anybody that has done that or not. But for him to accomplish something like that, man, that's a real big deal." [3:10 onwards]

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Darby plans to do next.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More