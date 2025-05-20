Darby Allin pays unexpected tribute to WWE Hall of Famer at the top of Mount Everest

Darby Allin seemingly paid tribute to a WCW and WWE legend during his Mt. Everest climb. The latter, Diamond Dallas Page, has now responded to the daredevil's gesture and congratulated him on his major accomplishment.

The former TNT Champion made history this past Sunday when he became the first pro wrestler to summit the highest mountain in the world. Darby even kept his word and held the banner of AEW at the top of Mt. Everest, images of which are currently making the rounds on social media.

Allin seemingly also paid homage to pro-wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page by performing his signature pose on top of the mountain. The WWE Hall of Famer shared an image of the same on X/Twitter, congratulating Allin for his feat and thanking him for his tribute.

"HUGE congrats to my boy @DarbyAllin on his amazing accomplishment! And thanks for throwing up the Diamond Cutter at the top of the world! [explosion emoji][diamond emoji]" wrote Page.

Check out DDP's tweet below:

Allin began his climb reportedly around the middle of last month, although he has been off of AEW television since The Death Riders ambushed him and seemingly left him for dead at Rampage: New Year's Smash at the end of last year. Numerous fans are of the belief that the 32-year-old could be destined to dethrone former WWE Champion Jon Moxley and end his reign of terror as AEW World Champion when he finally makes his return.

Another WWE Hall of Famer sent a message to Darby Allin about his recent achievement

DDP was not the only WCW icon to congratulate Darby Allin on summiting Mt. Everest—so did his last tag partner, the legendary Sting.

Taking to his Instagram story, the former AEW World Tag Team Champion shared a photograph of his protege and his climbing team with the AEW flag on the mountain, and acknowledged his protege's achievement with a series of emojis.

"[fist bump emoji][scorpion emoji][skater emoji][mountain emoji]" - Sting's post was captioned.

Check out a screenshot of Sting's IG story BELOW:

Sting congratulates Darby Allin [Source: The Stinger's IG story]

In his last ever wrestling match, Sting teamed with Allin to retain the tag titles against The Young Bucks at last year's Revolution pay-per-view.

