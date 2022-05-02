"Congratulations to the World's Favorite Couple!" - Thunder Rosa greets AEW couple after title win

Current AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa sent her regards to Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara after they recently became champions.

The couple won the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships on the first day of AAA TripleMania XXX on April 30 in Monterrey, Mexico. They defeated the teams of Los Vipers (Arez and Chik Tormenta), Sexy Star II and Komander, and Lady Maravilla and Latigo, even though Guevara wasn't able to wrestle and got replaced by Parka Negra.

On Twitter, La Mera Mera was elated and gave the couple props while calling them the 'world's favorite couple.'

"Congratulations to the World's Favorite Couple! Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti become the new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions at TripleManía XXX. @luchalibreaaa @AEW @sammyguevara @TayConti," Rosa tweeted.

Check out Rosa's congratulatory message below:

Thunder Rosa @thunderrosa22

Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti become the new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions at TripleManía XXX.

@luchalibreaaa @AEW @sammyguevara @TayConti_ Congratulations to the World's Favorite Couple!Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti become the new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions at TripleManía XXX. Congratulations to the World's Favorite Couple!Sammy Guevara and Tay Conti become the new AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions at TripleManía XXX.@luchalibreaaa @AEW @sammyguevara @TayConti_ https://t.co/UtVIsZGhiU

Last week on AEW Dynamite, Rosa watched the developments of the Philadelphia street fight from backstage. Serena Deeb outlasted Hikaru Shida, seemingly hinting at the possibility of a women's title match.

La Mera Mera last defended her title at the Battle of the Belts II against Nyla Rose.

Thunder Rosa recently responded to Serena Deeb

In her recent interview with Busted Open, Serena Deeb stated that she and Thunder Rosa both love being technical wrestlers, adding that she would be thrilled to wrestle La Mera Mera in an Iron Woman match.

The Women's champion had a short yet fiery response, indicating that she couldn't wait to compete either.

Check out the tweet below:

Deeb and Rosa are no strangers to title matches against each other. The former had dethroned the latter in 2020 to become the NWA Women's World Champion. Now in AEW, it remains to be seen if a women's title match between the two will take place.

Would you like to see a title match between Thunder Rosa and Serena Deeb? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Could 2 ex WWE stars who're currently in a relationship team up in another company? Find out here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria