Thunder Rosa explains how her AEW All Out match came to be

Thunder Rosa is still fresh off her critically praised AEW All Out match against Hikaru Shida.

Despite the NWA World Women's Champion being unsuccessful in capturing the AEW Women's World Championship at the pay-per-view, Rosa certainly gained a multitude of new fans in All Elite Wrestling at the event.

During a recent episode of the Talk is Jericho podcast, Thunder Rosa joined AEW wrestler Chris Jericho shortly after her AEW in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite against Serena Deeb.

Thunder Rosa discussed her current run in AEW, as well as explaining how her match against Hikaru Shida at AEW All Out came together:

"Well, I was contacted by AEW first, and then they asked me about my dates. I can't work any other place because I'm signed with NWA, so, I went to the chain of command. They worked it out, and I honestly wasn't expecting it, until I got a text message and then I kind of figure it out. And then I got the phone call, and then they're like, 'you're going to be at All Out.' And I'm like, 'OK, did anybody asked me if I wanted to be at All Out? I'll do it. I don't care.' In my personal career, I always waited for people to see my talent and see what I'm all about." (h/t Wrestling INC)

"Before I start sending emails and asking, and asking, and asking, I want people to see my hard work. And then they're like, 'I think she will be great for a company, for us to work with her.' So that's what happened, and I was really happy about it." (h/t Wrestling INC)

The NWA World Women's Champion comes to AEW

During the interview with Chris Jericho, Thunder Rosa explained the importance of having the current NWA World Women's Champion compete in a different promotion and challenge for their Women's Championship.

Thunder Rosa noted that she didn't think a scenario like that had ever happened in the history of the National Wrestling Alliance:

"Yeah, and especially for women's wrestling. I don't think in the history of the NWA another woman has gone to another company to fight another champion, so, it's a precedent, and I'm all about that. I'm all about making history, making a difference in the business, and I continue to do it either by luck or just see it happen."