"This looks easy" - AEW star calls out new women's champion Thunder Rosa

TBS Champion Jade Cargill has called out the new AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa on social media.

During the St. Patrick's Day Slam Edition of Dynamite, La Mera Mera won the title from Britt Baker in a steel cage. The victory was extra special as it happened in Rosa's hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

After the show, Cargill reacted to the title change and said that she could easily beat the newly-crowned women's champion. She previously beat Rosa in the New Year's Smash edition of Dynamite to qualify to the finals of the TBS Women's Championship.

Jade Cargill @Jade_Cargill 🏾 #AEWDYNAMITE Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ Well this looks easy. I beat “OUR” new champ 💅🏾😈 #AEWDYNAMITE

In response, Mercedes Martinez pointed out that she was the reason Cargill beat Rosa in the TBS Women's title tournament. She made her AEW return on the aforementioned episode and interrupted the bout.

Mercedes Martinez @RealMMartinez

You "BEAT" our new champ with some HELP from yours truly.

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker put on a stellar main event

At the main event of the St. Patrick's Slam, La Mera Mera defeated Britt Baker in a steel cage match. The stipulation was to ensure that Jamie Hayter and Rebel didn't interfere during the match.

Rosa came out strong as the hometown crowd was behind her. She dominated Baker early in the match, but the latter bounced back.

The Doctor brought a pile of steel chairs into the ring and slammed her into the arranged chairs from the top rope. However, Rosa countered by smashing the former's head in the steel cage, making her fall to the chairs.

The Doctor tried to apply the lockjaw on La Mera Mera with her gloves, but the latter countered by biting her hand. Rosa defeated Baker by executing a Fire Thunder Driver on thumbtacks to win her first title in AEW.

