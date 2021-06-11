Thunder Rosa responds to Triple H's comments on the best female talent being in WWE

Thunder Rosa received high praise earlier this year for being part of the first-ever women's main event on AEW Dynamite in a Lights Out match against Britt Baker. The former NWA Women's Champion has made a name for herself by wrestling all over the world during her career.

In a recent press call, Triple H discussed all-women's events in WWE and across other promotions, following Mickie James' recent reveal of NWA's women's pay-per-view where she will be working in a producer role. The former Women's Champion also revealed that this was something she pushed for in Vince McMahon's promotion. On this, Triple H said that the best female talent is in WWE.

"If you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to WWE. That's where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that's an opinion, and you can. I'm all for it and one of the biggest drivers of it. Will we do another all-women's event down the line? Possibly, but it's not a must-have at the moment. I think we do an amazing job of displaying our female athletes. Is it perfect? No. Will it always be in flux? Yes, but we do a pretty good job. In my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE and if they are not, they want to be," said Triple H.

Thunder Rosa took issue with The Game's claims that the best female performers are in WWE. The star took to Twitter to share her response to Triple H's comments.

"The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country . They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe!" said Thunder Rosa.

The Best Female Wrestlers are not located in one company not even in one country . They are spread over many companies and many countries! Talented women across the Globe! — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) June 10, 2021

Earlier this year, Thunder Rosa tweeted that she wanted a match against Mickie James. Now that James has left WWE, this may be a possibility in the near future.

Thunder Rosa is currently the top-ranked woman in AEW

Official @AEW Rankings as of Wednesday, June 9, 2021 pic.twitter.com/ATXR4LByuY — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 9, 2021

In AEW's most recent weekly rankings, Thunder Rosa topped the list for the women's division of the company. In 2021, the former NWA Women's Champion has a 15-2 win/loss record.

Tay Conti, who was recently challenged for the AEW Women's Championship against former titleholder Hikaru Shida, is just behind her with the same amount of wins, but three losses.

On AEW Dark earlier this week, Thunder Rosa scored a submission victory over Megan Bayne in a relatively short bout.

Do you agree with Thunder Rosa's comments? Share your thoughts below.

Edited by Alan John