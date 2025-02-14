Thunder Rosa shares non-PG moment with female AEW star

Thunder Rosa wished a fellow female AEW star a happy Valentine's Day on social media. She even shared a non-PG photo with this star.

Thunder Rosa and Nyla Rose have shared the ring a couple of times during their time in AEW. They have competed in singles matches and tag team matches, with their most recent bout taking place on the Jericho Cruise earlier this year.

Despite their on-screen rivalry, the two women share a deep friendship outside the ring. The former AEW Women's World Champion previously came out in support of Nyla Rose during controversies surrounding the latter's identity as a transgender wrestler. She showed her support for the LGBTQ+ community and advocated for inclusivity in wrestling.

Given that today is Valentine's Day, Nyla Rose shared a picture of herself kissing Rosa and sent her colleague a flirtatious greeting. La Mera Mera reposted this on her social media account and wished The Native Beast a happy Valentine's Day.

"👏😘🤭Happy Valentine’s"

Thunder Rosa commented on Ricky Starks' AEW debut

Ricky Starks' AEW future has been up in the air since March 2024. Despite being fit and ready, he did not appear on TV for the promotion for much of last year. Instead, Starks started taking bookings outside the promotion. Recently, it was reported that The Absolute One had left the Jacksonville-based promotion. Soon after leaving AEW, Starks shocked many fans when he showed up in NXT and cut a promo. Since then, a lot of fans and critics have given their thoughts on his WWE debut.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa said that she was at the airport in Tijuana when she heard the news, and she couldn't believe Starks was finally in NXT.

"When I saw the news, I was like, 'I don't believe it until I see it official.' And I was at the airport waiting for my Hulu to upload because I was in Tijuana and it was two hours behind and I was on the phone with someone and they were like, 'Oh my God, Ricky is on TV on NXT.' And I said, 'Wait. What?' I was completely surprised, completely surprised."

It will be interesting to see whether Ricky Starks will receive the push he deserves in NXT.

