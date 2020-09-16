Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone recently sat down with the NWA World Women's Champion Thunder Rosa. She answered a bunch of fan questions and opened up on what was the backstage environment when the infamous Matt Hardy incident took place at AEW All Out.

"I personally didn't see what happened, because we were in gorilla, but it was really scary when I saw him coming in. He looked disoriented and stuff. It was scary, I've been there before. So I really felt bad for him, and it also put a lot of pressure on us, because from that incident, it was kinda like, everybody was scared for his life."

Matt Hardy's fall at All Out left fans scared for his health

Matt Hardy took on Sammy Guevara at AEW All Out, in a Broken Rules match. At one point during the match, Matt Hardy took a fall and hit his head on the ground. A doctor rushed to the spot to put an end to the match, but then cleared Hardy to continue. Hardy eventually won the match, and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Rosa was also featured on the card and took on Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World title. Shida successfully defended the belt and came out victorious when all was said and done.