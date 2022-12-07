"Tie him in knots and spank his a**" - WWE Hall of Famer compares major AEW star to Roddy Piper following segment on Dynamite

Roddy Piper's iconic heel persona has apparently been taken to the next level by AEW World Champion MJF, according to WWE legend Jake "The Snake" Roberts.

The Salt of the Earth is widely recognized as one of the best pro wrestlers today, especially when it comes to mic skills. While his in-ring talent is nothing to scoff at either, it is his promos that make him stand out in the ensemble of AEW. He recently doubled down on his heel personality by attacking William Regal, the man who helped him take down Jon Moxley for the world title at Full Gear this year.

Speaking on the Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts reminisced about Roddy Piper's run as a heel.

"We never went out in the ring and had a match where people didn't believe it," he continued. "And that's what I loved about Roddy – we had that thing about us that just said, 'Man, these guys are playing there for real.'"

The veteran then spoke about MJF's unerring devotion to maintaining kayfabe, taking the example of last week's Dynamite, where he attacked William Regal.

"Believe this: William Regal went down," Roberts said. "He had to give him a good shot because William Regal is a friggin' horse. The bad thing for MJF is if William comes back and wants him, there's not a damn thing MJF will do – William Regal will tie him in knots and spank his ass." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

William Regal has reportedly left AEW for WWE after his failed alliance with MJF

While it is yet to be officially confirmed by AEW, many sources claim that Regal is on his way out of Tony Khan's promotion.

The veteran's apparent latest storyline in AEW saw him consorting with MJF behind the scenes. However, the big reveal also featured MJF turning on the Gentleman Villain, leading to Regal being attacked and carried out of the stadium on a stretcher. Many believe that this has effectively written the veteran off the program, further enforcing the belief that he is on his way back to WWE.

However, it remains to be seen what the future holds for William Regal. And only time can tell.

