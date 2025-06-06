Tiffany Stratton reacts after ex-WWE star returns to AEW after more than 2 years

WWE star Tiffany Stratton recently interacted with a former talent from the global sports entertainment juggernaut who returned to AEW after a significant hiatus. The reigning Women's Champion has been portrayed as a strong champion in the months leading up to Money in the Bank. She recently commented on an AEW star's return.
Tay Melo, one of the most promising female stars in the division, finally returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion after more than two years. She wrestled her last match in January 2023 before taking maternity leave. Despite being cleared in 2024, the former NXT star wasn't brought on AEW TV right away.
In the latest edition of Dynamite, Tay saved her old friend Anna Jay from an attack by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. The crowd erupted in happiness when Melo surprised everyone. After making a huge comeback, she took to Instagram and shared a stunning picture.
Tiffany Stratton noticed the post and sent a one-word message about the breathtaking picture.
"Wooooowwwww," she wrote.
Dutch Mantell talks about problems with stars like Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair
Tiffany and Charlotte Flair could have had a great feud, but both stars weren't clearly professional about it.
While speaking on BroDown, Dutch Mantell claimed that the WWE Women's Champion isn't the megastar many believe she is yet. Also, the WWE veteran added that The Queen hasn't done anything good in the past few weeks.
''Well, who is the star? She [Tiffany] is not. She is not in that star role, and Charlotte Flair, I think, she's getting worse. I don't know what they [have] got in store for her, but when she talks, you can hear the same stuff as a shoot in the dressing room. That's what you're basically (...) that's what you're hearing. But I don't see how that can draw money. I really don't," he said.
It remains to be seen how long Stratton will hold the title.