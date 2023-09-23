"Till then have fun kid" - WWE star issues a challenge for Kenny Omega

A former WWE Tag Team Champion recently took a jab at the former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and issued him a challenge.

The star in question is none other than New Day member Xavier Woods. The friendship bond between Woods, Kenny Omega, and the rest of The Elite is no secret, as The Elite has previously appeared on Woods' UpUpDownDown channel on YouTube to battle against The New Day in Street Fighter V.

Over on Twitter, Xavier Woods hilariously took a jab at the former AEW World Champion while challenging him to a battle in TEKKEN 8.

"Kenneth Jerome Omega aka @KennyOmegamanX, I'm triple parked in Perth right now eating a pepperoni and wagyu beef pizza. When @TEKKEN 8 drops, I'll dogwalk you back to your 2d fighting games. Till then have fun kid." said Woods.

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods takes a shot at Gunther

Gunther has become one of the top stars in WWE after his main roster debut. The Ring General recently achieved the milestone of becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history after surpassing The Honky Tonk Man's record a couple of weeks ago.

Over on Twitter, Xavier Woods, who has challenged for Gunther's title before, posted a picture of a service van in Utah called Gunthers and addressed the Intercontinental Champion on social media.

"Wow @Gunther_AUT is really branching out," he wrote.

