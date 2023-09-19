WWE star shares hilarious shot at Gunther ahead of RAW

Gunther has earned a reputation on the main roster that has superseded WWE Hall of Famer The Honky Tonk Man, who had been the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time for decades until The Ring General surpassed him a little over a week ago.

Tonight's RAW is set to take place in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, and ahead of the show, Xavier Woods has name-dropped the Austrian star after noticing a vehicle on the road that had Gunther's name on it.

Xavier Woods posted a picture of a service van in Utah called Gunthers and addressed the Intercontinental Champion on social media. Whether this leads to a bout between the two after what happened on SmackDown earlier this year remains to be seen. You can check it out below:

"Wow @Gunther_AUT is really branching out," he wrote.

Xavier Woods last competed on the September 11 episode of the red brand, in which he lost a singles contest to former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Meanwhile, Gunther and Chad Gable's feud is evidently set to continue.

Xavier Woods and Gunther are no strangers to one another but on the rival brand in WWE

Gunther's title reign was largely part of the SmackDown brand on Friday nights. During his year-long barrage of defenses in his previous stomping grounds, The Ring General took on the New Day star. The match took place on the April 21 edition, in which Gunther retained the belt by submission.

According to many fans online, Woods has been used very little on WWE television. It remains to be seen if the New Day star will get a push on Monday nights, where Gunther stands as one of the top guys of the men's division.

The Ring General's title reign has had a "throwback" effect to it altogether, with some of his challengers being former world champions. A recent report surfaced online regarding plans for Imperium's leader to drop the belt. Check it out here.

Should Xavier Woods be pushed on RAW, and what are your thoughts regarding Gunther's reign coming to an end? Sound off in the comment section below!