Backstage note on Gunther potentially dropping the WWE Intercontinental Championship - Reports

WWE Superstar Gunther recently became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, and the latest reports have shared a backstage note on potential plans for his future.

Gunther has delivered incredible matches weekly on Monday Night RAW, defeating several top names in memorable bouts. He has recently been feuding with Chad Gable and defended his gold against the Alpha Academy leader to reach the historic milestone in his championship reign.

The latest report by Xero News claims that a backstage source has shared an interesting note on plans for Gunther's title reign. It appears that WWE is still undecided if he will lose the Intercontinental Championship anytime soon.

Gunther is expected to put his title on the line against Gable at Payback next month, and fans are hoping to see the latter get a massive push as the newly crowned champion. However, it remains uncertain if the creative team is willing to have The Ring General lose his gold for the cause.

Dutch Mantell says Gunther would be the best WWE Superstar to dethrone Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns has held the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for over 1113 days and is amid a historic title reign of his own. Dutch Mantell argued that Gunther should be the one to dethrone The Tribal Chief. He picked the Imperium leader ahead of Cody Rhodes and said:

"I think if they were looking for an opponent to put that title on, I would seriously consider Gunther. They are working toward, I think, Cody and Roman, I guess, because Dusty [Rhodes] paved the way, and they wanna finish that story. But I think we are gonna see Gunther with the top title."

Backstage reports stated that the promotion has decided on Gunther as the top pick to win the Men's Royal Rumble match next year. A source within the creative team seemingly claimed that the plans hadn't changed for the 30-man battle.