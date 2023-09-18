36-year-old performer could be the one to finally end Roman Reigns' historic Undisputed Universal Title reign, according to legend (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell feels Gunther might be the perfect pick to end Roman Reigns' record-setting run with the Undisputed Universal Championship.

Over the last three years or so, many challengers have stepped up to The Head of the Table, but none have been able to take him down yet. Most of the major athletes on the roster have had at least one shot at The Tribal Chief's gold, leaving only a handful of names who still haven't challenged him yet.

One of them is Intercontinental Champion Gunther, who recently became the longest-reigning IC Champ in history. On Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, hosted by Mac Davis, Dutch Mantell stated that The Ring General might be the perfect pick to step up to Roman Reigns. He added that Gunther would be a great fit as the Universal Champion.

"I think if they were looking for an opponent to put that title on, I would seriously consider Gunther. They are working toward, I think, Cody and Roman, I guess, because Dusty paved the way, and they wanna finish that story. But I think we are gonna see Gunther with the top title," said Dutch Mantell. [6:23 - 6:50]

Gunther on the possibility of facing Roman Reigns

A few days back, in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther was asked about the chances of having a showdown with Roman Reigns in WWE.

The Ring General explained that both he and Reigns were currently on very different paths in the sports entertainment juggernaut. However, Gunther did mention that if a match between him and The Tribal Chief were to materialize under some circumstances, he would love to step inside the squared circle with him.

"What he's doing, what I'm doing, we are very apart from each other. He's doing his thing, I'm doing my thing. But if we cross paths in [the] future, we'll go for that. It'll be a great opportunity," said Gunther.

With rumors swirling around suggesting Gunther could win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, he could challenge Roman Reigns following the win.

