"Timeless" Toni Storm reveals which Hollywood icons she'd like to wrestle; makes spicy statement about acting legend

"Timeless" Toni Storm is on the run of a lifetime as AEW Women's World Champion. She was recently spotted at the TCM Classic Film Festival, where she made a provocative statement about Hollywood legend Marlon Brando.

Storm's Hollywood starlet persona has given her a vehicle to make some outrageous statements, and she's often gone out of her way to emphasize her fictitious relationships with major film actors from the past. It seems she's a fan of Marlon Brando, who many consider one of the greatest actors of the 20th century.

The AEW Women's World Champion met up with Ben Mankiewicz at this year's TCM Classic Film Festival, and she was asked to name the classic stars she'd like to wrestle. Toni Storm immediately named Kathy Bates, who cemented her legend in the 1990 thriller Misery. She then named Marlon Brando and implied that she'd like to do more than wrestle him:

"Publicly—Kathy Bates, for sure," said Storm. Privately, Marlon Brando, and I won't get into too much detail as to why. [Which version of Marlon Brando?] Oh, any version. Any version at all."

Hulk Hogan is a big fan of "Timeless" Toni Storm

When Toni Storm joined AEW in March 2022, few could have guessed that she'd become one of the biggest stars the young company had ever featured. The 29-year-old has enjoyed massive success with her "Timeless" character, and she's even drawing the attention of wrestling legends.

Many fans were surprised that someone like Hulk Hogan would follow All Elite Wrestling, but he recently revealed that he's a huge fan of Toni Storm. In an interview with Forbes, he praised the AEW Women's World Champion and her willingness to bleed during her matches:

"Bro, I kind of like was all over the place until I watched that Toni Storm. The one that acts like the 1920s, the Roaring '20s. Bro, when I saw her start grinding in there and digging, and when I saw her gaffe through her hairline, when she pulled that blade through her hairline and she needed about 10 staples, I went: "Holy cr**, this girl ain’t playing." And the girl she was wrestling, I can’t remember her name. It was like a protege or a really hot blonde..."

Storm is the company's first—and currently only—4x Women's World Champion. Only time will tell whether another megastar will ascend the ranks to dethrone her.

