"TK is a fraud," "Such a shame" - Twitter erupts as AEW has allegedly not made an offer to a major star expected to join WWE

A top free agent is reportedly yet to receive an offer from AEW. Fans have now given their reaction to the report as many believe that the latter is WWE-bound.

The star in question is none other than Giulia who is currently signed to Japanese promotion, STARDOM. Giulia is heavily rumored to sign with the Stamford-based promotion and we could reportedly see her at WrestleMania 40.

On Twitter, Dave Meltzer's report was posted by a fan which revealed that Tony Khan has not made an offer to Giulia.

“Giulia never got an offer from AEW, at least as of a couple of weeks ago, like two weeks ago. For whatever reason, they didn't go after her. I don't know why." - Dave Meltzer (WOR)"

Fans have now reacted to the report:

"Such a shame. I wanted both her and Mercedes. She is phenomenal. I hope she does great in WWE. Potentially their best female since the 4HW."

Giulia could debut in WWE instead of AEW in 2024

A soon-to-be free agent, Giulia is without a doubt on the radar of many wrestling companies including WWE and AEW. The Stamford-based promotion seems the most likely destination for Giulia, however, according to reports, the STARDOM star has a packed schedule until March 2024.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Giulia could debut at The Showcase Of The immortals, WrestleMania 40:

"So this is the Giulia story. She's under contract until March. So, up until March, nothing's happening. Mike Johnson [of PWInsider] was correct in reporting that there's interest, but there's been interest in her since 2019. It is a story now because there's more interest in her now, but she's not going anywhere until March (...) The idea that like, 'Oh my god, she's going to WWE,' it's so premature to say that. But could it happen in March? Absolutely, it could happen in March, yes." [H/T WresteTalk]

It will be interesting to see if Giulia will be sent to NXT or directly to WWE's main roster brands, SmackDown or RAW.

Do you want to see Giulia sign with WWE? Let us know in the comment box below.

