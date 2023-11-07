Top 29-year old star could "absolutely" make WWE debut in March - Reports

The report of Giulia joining WWE surfaced yesterday, and it seems that the expected timeline may be slightly off.

It was reported that Giulia might soon show up at the Performance Centre. However, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the 29-year-old is seemingly booked for the remainder of the year and up until March 2024. Nonetheless, Meltzer indicated that WWE was indeed interested in hiring the star.

While Giulia might not be a big name in the U.S., she is an international icon. Currently holding NJPW's Strong Women's Championship, she is one of the leading joshi performers of the current generation.

With Kairi Sane coming back, followed by rumors of the company's interest in Sarray, it seems that Triple H might be in the process of creating his own joshi super faction in WWE. Moreover, per Meltzer's report, a WrestleMania debut could very well be planned for Giulia. However, at the moment, she is signed to World Wonder Ring STARDOM.

Here's what Meltzer had to say on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio:

"So this is the Giulia story. She's under contract until March. So, up until March, nothing's happening. Mike Johnson [of PWInsider] was correct in reporting that there's interest, but there's been interest in her since 2019. It is a story now because there's more interest in her now, but she's not going anywhere until March (...) The idea that like, 'Oh my god, she's going to WWE,' it's so premature to say that. But could it happen in March? Absolutely, it could happen in March, yes." [H/T WresteTalk]

WWE has reportedly shown interest in another major international star

Giulia might not be the only major star who might sign with World Wrestling Entertainment in the coming months.

Will Ospreay's contact with NJPW is about to be up, and various promotions are seemingly interested in signing him, including WWE. Dave Meltzer reported that the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion will likely join the company offering him the most viable deal.

As of late, Ospreay has been heavily featured on AEW programming, including his match against Chris Jericho at the AEW All In pay-per-view in front of a record-setting crowd in London.

Do you think we will see the likes of Giulia and Will Ospreay being signed by the Triple H-led company soon, or will these wrestlers soon be 'All Elite'? Sound off in the comments section below.

