WWE interested in signing major name; Seth Rollins and AJ Styles could be driving factors – Reports

Triple H has done an excellent job of providing much-needed depth to the WWE roster ever since taking over creative duties. Other than bringing back numerous formerly released stars, he has also promoted several talents from NXT. It seems like Hunter has no plans of slowing down, as a recent report noted that the company has an interest in signing Will Ospreay.

Will Ospreay is widely regarded as one of the best wrestlers of the current generation. The Aerial Assassin is currently signed to NJPW and also often appears in AEW. Ospreay's contract with the Japanese promotion will come to an end next year in February, and he has teased leaving the company on multiple occasions.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that WWE is "absolutely in the picture" for Ospreay’s signing when his deal with NJPW ends.

"I would not say anything is definite with Ospreay, but people who think that it’s a guarantee it’s AEW. Just put it this way, WWE is absolutely in the picture. I’ve said this before, but WWE is in the picture, AEW is in the picture, it’s whoever’s going to give him the best offer, and he’s going to go for both sides."

The wrestling journalist also added that Seth Rollins and AJ Styles could prove to be huge factors in the Aerial Assassin's signing.

"Obviously, Rollins is a big one on that side. AJ Styles would be a big one just because he’s a big fan of AJ Styles." [2:44 - 3:06]

Will Ospreay recently teased going after WWE star Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is one of the most talented in-ring performers in the current era, and many would love to stand across the ring from him. The Visionary was in action at last night's Crown Jewel, where he defeated Drew McIntyre after an enthralling match.

After the match, Will Ospreay teased a showdown with the World Heavyweight Champion. The latter was also quick to respond to the NJPW star, as he sent a four-word cryptic message.

Fans have been hyped about a potential match between Seth Rollins and Will Ospreay over the last few years, and now there is a chance that the dream bout could take place as soon as next year.

