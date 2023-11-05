Seth Rollins sends a cryptic four-word message to Will Ospreay after his win at Crown Jewel

At WWE Crown Jewel, Seth Rollins was victorious over Drew McIntyre and retained the World Heavyweight Championship.

Post-match, New Japan Pro Wrestling star, Will Ospreay, teased the possibility of him challenging Rollins at some point down the line, as he took to Twitter to hint the same.

In response, Rollins tweeted a four-word message to the reigning IWGP United States and United Kingdom Champion.

"The water is warm." wrote Rollins.

Check out Rollins' tweet and response to Ospreay:

Seth Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at the Night of Champions premium live event in Saudi Arabia, becoming the inaugural champion in the process.

Since winning the title, he has successfully defended the title against Bron Breakker, Shinsuke Nakamura, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor. In the lead-up to Crown Jewel, The Visionary successfully defended the championship against Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at the Fastlane premium live event.

Meanwhile, Ospreay is currently signed to NJPW but has also been competing under the All Elite Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling banners. The 30-year-old will be defending the title against Shota Umino in the main event of the Power Struggle pay-per-view.

Do you think Will Ospreay will possibly sign for WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

