Will Ospreay seemingly confirms he's exiting major promotion 

Will Ospreay has seemingly confirmed that he will be leaving NJPW during the promotion's press conference ahead of Power Struggle 2023.

It's no secret that Ospreay has been rumored to leave NJPW for months. Considering The Aerial Assassin's past appearances in AEW, where he's feuded with the likes of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega, many fans believe he might ink a deal with Tony Khan's company. However, a report also indicated that WWE was also interested in acquiring the 30-year-old's services.

Ahead of his match with Shota Umino at Power Struggle 2023 on November 4th, where he defends his IWGP United Kingdom Title, Ospreay took part in the show's press conference. Will Ospreay cut a scathing promo at Umino, saying he didn't feel safe leaving NJPW in his hands, and urged him to step up his game.

"Right there, that says Grow Up. I've grown up in front of you guys. I've given you my heart. I've become a man in front of your eyes. You guys have depended on me, and every single time I've been given the ball, I have not dropped it. I have fought for everyone here. In the darkest times, everyone has said, 'It's okay, give the ball to Ospreay.' The time is running out. You need to fight! You need to beat me. No, you're not Omega, you're not Okada, you're not Takagi, you're not Jericho, you're not Tsuji, you're not Zack Sabre Jr, you're not Mike Bailey, you're f***ng Shota Umino. Fight for all of them, take this from me. If you don't, I don't feel safe leaving New Japan in your hands," he stated. (H/T - Fightful)

IMPACT Wrestling is also interested in signing Will Ospreay

In a recent exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, IMPACT Wrestling President Scott D'Amore opened up about his desire to see The Aerial Assassin join the Nashville-based promotion. D'Amore mentioned that the company would put its best foot forward to ensure Ospreay signs a contract with them.

"I've been calling it the February 2024 Will Ospreay sweepstakes. Of course [we would want him to be the face of TNA Wrestling]! [...] We'll get to the table and get that deal done. Will we be interested in Will Ospreay? Of course! Will we be the eventual winners of that sweepstakes? I don't know." (25:06 - 25:19) and (26:39 - 26:50)

Regardless of which company he chooses to join, it's safe to say Ospreay is bound to remain one of the biggest names in the business for years to come.

