"TK can't fumble this one," "Please stay over there" - Fans erupt amid rumors of top AEW star's contract status

A major AEW star's contract status was revealed in a new report earlier today. Fans have urged Tony Khan to try to keep them and prevent any possibility of a future move.

Willow Nightingale can be considered one of the most popular babyfaces in the company. She is one of the centerpieces of the women's division and has competed in several great matches over the past year. She even had a brief run as the TBS Champion until she was dethroned by Mercedes Moné.

Fightful Select reported earlier today that she is in a contract year with AEW. Her deal with the promotion is set to end in the coming months, but the specific timeline for this was not revealed. Amidst the situation, the report revealed that AEW is looking to re-sign her.

Fans have reacted to the situation, with many wanting her to stay with the company. They urged Tony Khan to do anything he could to keep her, including giving her a multi-year deal similar to Swerve Strickland.

Other fans wanted to see her with a different promotion, as they mentioned how she would be great on WWE NXT or in TNA.

Fans react to the report on X

Willow has unfinished business with Mercedes Moné in AEW

The Babe with the Power has brought the fight to several top women in the division, but one star with whom she has a split head-to-head series is Mercedes Moné. In 2023, the two faced off for the NJPW Strong Women's title, but due to the CEO injuring her ankle mid-match, it was Willow who became the inaugural champion.

Mercedes Moné got her revenge a year later and dethroned Nightingale to become the TBS Champion. She has not lost since. While speaking to MuscleManMalcolm on his podcast, Willow expressed her intentions of going after the title she lost, as she felt unsatisfied with only having a one-month reign. She put Moné on notice:

“If you think about it, like I was TBS Champ for a month, I do not feel fulfilled. I want to get it back. So, Mercedes is definitely on the radar.” [H/T - Fightful]

Should Willow remain with AEW, this could open up another shot for her to go on an incredible run and eventually become a champion once more. She could end up being the one to take down Mercedes, or she could suddenly pull off a dream world title run.

