"TK is garbage at his job sadly," "Can't argue with this" - Fans slam Tony Khan for fumbling major AEW stars' booking

Tony Khan has made AEW the home to numerous championships. As pointed out by the fans, one of those titles has seemed irrelevant since a particular team won it.

We are talking about none other than the AEW World Trios Championship, held by The Acclaimed and wrestling veteran Billy Gunn. The titles were introduced in July 2022 as a beacon of opportunity for a team of three wrestlers to become champions simultaneously.

Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, and Billy Gunn defeated former champions House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) in a 'House Rules' No Holds Barred match at the All In pay-per-view in August 2023 to win the titles.

However, the fans quickly noticed they had not had a meaningful run with the titles, mentioning that the Trios Championship seemed lost in the shuffle.

Moreover, fans heavily criticized Tony Khan's booking decisions as "garbage" and expressed their desire to see other teams like Bullet Club Gold or La Facción Ingobernable win the belts.

Fans react to Tony Khan's poor booking of the AEW Trios Titles.

AEW star calls The Acclaimed signing with the company a horrible day

The Acclaimed have become a prominent unit in the All Elite tag team division. The duo was put together as a team by Tony Khan, and since then, Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have gained immense success and even clinched the tag team titles. The group was further strengthened with the addition of a legendary star like Billy Gunn in 2022.

Despite their success, 'Smart' Mark Sterling star fired a massive shot at the promising tag team. The 40-year-old went back and forth with the team in an exchange on social media.

Sterling called their signing with Tony Khan's company "a horrible day" in the sport's history.

"Horrible day in the history of wrestling."

It would be interesting to see if The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn would do something meaningful to bring the spotlight back to the AEW Trios Titles moving forward, as rightly pointed out by the fans.

