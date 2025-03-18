"TK listens and adjusts," "This is fire" - Fans erupt after AEW gives a new name to top tag team ahead of Dynamite

AEW recently lost Penta to WWE, and Rey Fenix is also expected to join the global juggernaut soon. To seemingly fill the void that The Lucha Brothers left behind, Tony Khan has created a new tag team of luchadors. Recently, Komander and Hologram joined forces to form The Lucha Stars.

Several fans on social media criticized Tony Khan for giving the new duo of masked wrestlers a generic name. They urged the All Elite Wrestling President to come up with a creative moniker for the top tandem.

Khan seemingly listened to fans and changed the duo's name from The Lucha Stars (Los Lucha Stars) to Titans of the Air (Los Titanes del Aire) ahead of this week's Dynamite. Seeing the All Elite Wrestling CEO heed their pleas and change the team's name surprised fans, who then appreciated the move on X (formerly Twitter).

"Alright now, this is fire. I agree," a person wrote.

Some X/Twitter users wrote that Khan actually cared about the AEW fanbase.

"TK listens and adjusts. Plus, he knows he can't drop the ball on luchadors again. He dropped the ball on Fênix and Penta," wrote a fan.

"A promotion that listens to the fanbase," a tweet read.

"Well, it’s better than Lucha Guys or whatever, it was lmfao," a person commented.

Hologram and Komander have impressed fans with their work as singles wrestlers. Currently, the duo is feuding with La Faccion Ingobernable.

Former AEW star Jose the Assistant didn't like the name The Lucha Stars

As mentioned above, the wrestling world was critical of The Lucha Stars moniker. Even former AEW star Jose the Assistant was unhappy with Tony Khan giving the masked duo of Komander and Hologram the unpopular name.

Jose recently logged onto his X (formerly Twitter) account to bash the Jacksonville-based promotion for being uncreative while naming the new tag team.

"What a f**king uncreative name," the former AEW star wrote.

The Titans of the Air will face LFl's Dralistico and The Beast Mortos on this week's edition of Collision.

