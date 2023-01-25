"TK you a real one" - Twitter reacts as Tony Khan officially confirms Mark Briscoe's debut on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan's recent announcement of a tribute match to Jay Briscoe has resulted in the Twitterverse heavily praising him.
Jay Briscoe's untimely demise has caused ripples in the community over the last few days. A number of stars across multiple Promotions paid their tributes to the ROH legend, remembering him for his outstanding contribution to pro-wrestling.
While many expected AEW to pay tribute to Jay on live TV, the Jacksonville-based Promotion was apparently banned by Warner Bros Discovery Inc. media from doing so. This led to widespread outrage from fans. However, it seems that Tony Khan has managed to find a way to pay his respects to the ROH legend.
In a recent tweet, the All Elite president announced that Mark Briscoe would be squaring off against Jay Lethal in a singles match. The bout is scheduled for the next Dynamite episode this Wednesday, which coincides with Jay Briscoe's 39th birthday.
As expected, this resulted in fans reacting to the announcement positively. Many Twitter users praised Khan for adhering to the wishes of the community.
With the match expected to be a heartfelt tribute to Jay Brisoce, fans will have to stay tuned to see what happens this Wednesday on Dynamite.
Are you happy to see Tony Khan pulling through and booking a match between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal? Let us know in the comments section below.
