"TK said he wouldn't release folks," "It’s much needed" - Fans react to rumors of multiple departures from AEW soon

Fans have reacted after certain rumors emerged regarding numerous AEW departures. Another controversy has hit the Tony Khan-led promotion ahead of its huge pay-per-view this weekend.

The fifth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view is just days away, and fans are excited to witness a star-studded event on Sunday. Huge stars like Swerve Strickland, Will Ospreay, Christian Cage, and many more are slated to perform at the show.

While Tony Khan has bagged massive stars like Mercedes Mone and Kazuchika Okada this year, it seems like the company might not be renewing some of its expiring contracts. Also, the Jacksonville-based promotion released a handful of athletes at the start of April.

It was recently disclosed that many deals are expiring this year. Bryan Alvarez of Figure Four Online recently speculated that instead of releasing stars from their contracts, the company is just letting their contracts expire, eventually making them free agents.

Fans are surprised at the thought of many stars leaving the company. However, some think that reducing the bloated roster could help the athletes as well as the product.

Tony Khan comments on Mark Henry's AEW status

Mark Henry has been working as a coach in the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2021. Recent reports claimed that his contract is set to expire later this month.

When Tony Khan was asked about Mark Henry's status during the Double or Nothing media call this week, he said the situation is being evaluated internally.

"I really like Mark," said Khan. "We have to look at that internally. I think Mark is a great person; I personally really like him. He's a great media personality, a great wrestler, and a great philanthropist. I have a ton of respect for him and he's been great in AEW. I have respect for him in and out of the ring."

It will be interesting to see how many athletes depart the company once their contract expires.

