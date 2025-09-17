  • home icon
  "TKO is going to drive people to AEW" - Fans rally in Ricochet's support after he makes huge WWE comments

"TKO is going to drive people to AEW" - Fans rally in Ricochet's support after he makes huge WWE comments

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 17, 2025 01:07 GMT
Ricochet is a former WWE star [Image Credits: AEW
Ricochet is a former WWE star [Image Credits: AEW's X, WWE.com]

AEW star Ricochet has caught massive attention via his hot take once again, only this time, fans show their full support. Since turning heel, the Highlight of the Night has been posting unpopular opinions on social media, which might not sit well with the fans. He often directs his jabs at WWE, too.

The global sports entertainment juggernaut is a popular product. With John Cena's retirement coming near, fans have been filling the arenas. However, since going under TKO, ticket prices have never been higher. So high that even the Apex Predator, Randy Orton, was shocked to learn about them. Compared to WWE, AEW has been an affordable option for pro wrestling fans.

In a recent interview, Ricochet claimed that families who cannot afford WWE can watch AEW, as it offers cheaper tickets.

Fans on social media mostly agreed with the One and Only star for the first time in many months and claimed that they will be going to AEW shows.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

Ricochet talks about WWE negotiations before his exit

The Highlight of the Night was one of the top high flyers of WWE. However, after not getting enough spotlight in the company, he decided to make a jump.

While speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Ricochet claimed that WWE didn't try enough to keep him in the company.

“I mean… for me they didn’t try. I think they made an offer, we couldn’t agree, okay I’m out. For me at least they didn’t really let me know they wanted me to stay. Which, who knows if that would have changed my mind anyway, but from my experience, they might feel different, but I didn’t feel they really sat me down and said we really want you to stay," he said.

It will be interesting to see if the One and Only is viewed as a major asset now that he is shining as an All Elite.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Edited by Angana Roy
