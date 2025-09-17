"TKO is going to drive people to AEW" - Fans rally in Ricochet's support after he makes huge WWE comments

AEW star Ricochet has caught massive attention via his hot take once again, only this time, fans show their full support. Since turning heel, the Highlight of the Night has been posting unpopular opinions on social media, which might not sit well with the fans. He often directs his jabs at WWE, too.The global sports entertainment juggernaut is a popular product. With John Cena's retirement coming near, fans have been filling the arenas. However, since going under TKO, ticket prices have never been higher. So high that even the Apex Predator, Randy Orton, was shocked to learn about them. Compared to WWE, AEW has been an affordable option for pro wrestling fans.In a recent interview, Ricochet claimed that families who cannot afford WWE can watch AEW, as it offers cheaper tickets.Fans on social media mostly agreed with the One and Only star for the first time in many months and claimed that they will be going to AEW shows.Take a look at some of the reactions below:Mike ‼️ @TakerOverAnyoneLINK@WrestleOps TKO is going to drive people to AEW, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing 🤷🏻‍♂️Devin @Devin7576499601LINK@WrestleOps If true, only thing he’s said I agree withdante151 @dante017LINK@WrestleOps He’s not wrongMacho Resslin’ @macho_resslinLINK@WrestleOps Yea I can’t afford WWE shows so I agreeChaoticFear19 @ChaoticFear19LINK@WrestleOps First time he be making sense! Ticket prices def a lot better no doubt 😂KaylaGoff @KaylaGoff233002LINK@WrestleOps I'm shocked, rico can speak truth!!Ricochet talks about WWE negotiations before his exitThe Highlight of the Night was one of the top high flyers of WWE. However, after not getting enough spotlight in the company, he decided to make a jump.While speaking on the Ariel Helwani Show, Ricochet claimed that WWE didn't try enough to keep him in the company.“I mean… for me they didn’t try. I think they made an offer, we couldn’t agree, okay I’m out. For me at least they didn’t really let me know they wanted me to stay. Which, who knows if that would have changed my mind anyway, but from my experience, they might feel different, but I didn’t feel they really sat me down and said we really want you to stay,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see if the One and Only is viewed as a major asset now that he is shining as an All Elite.