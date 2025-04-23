  • home icon
  • "It’s embarrassing, to be honest" - Randy Orton goes viral for his comments about WWE after WrestleMania 41

"It’s embarrassing, to be honest" - Randy Orton goes viral for his comments about WWE after WrestleMania 41

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified Apr 23, 2025 01:40 GMT
Randy Orton (Image Credits: wwe.com)

WrestleMania is undoubtedly a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the WWE Universe, especially for those in attendance. It also costs them an arm and a leg, as ticket prices for The Showcase of The Immortals continue to skyrocket every year.

Randy Orton recently shared a shocking reaction to WrestleMania 41 ticket prices for both nights.

The Viper delivered on his promise when he competed in front of over 60,000 strong on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 this past weekend.

The 45-year-old stalwart issued an open challenge, which was answered by the reigning TNA World Champion Joe Hendry. The two men worked a short yet entertaining match, which saw Orton emerge victorious with an RKO out of nowhere.

Earlier today, some rare footage of Randy Orton interacting with some fans over WrestleMania 41 ticket prices has been making the rounds.

The Apex Predator shared a blunt response, saying the following:

“It’s embarrassing, to be honest, so much money for a seat," Orton replied to a fan.

Check out his interaction with the fans below:

TKO recently touted WrestleMania 41 as the highest-grossing event in the history of WWE.

