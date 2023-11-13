TNA's Trinity spotted with 32-year-old AEW star [Photo]

TNA's Trinity Fatu recently took to social media to post a picture alongside a 32-year-old AEW star. The star in question is Ruby Soho.

Trinity Fatu came to prominence during her time in WWE, where she worked under the ring name Naomi. During her 13-year tenure in the Stamford-based company, the 35-year-old became a multi-time world champion and a tag team champion.

In May 2022, Trinity walked out of RAW along with Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) due to creative differences and suffered indefinite suspension as a result. A year later, Fatu revealed she had left WWE and joined IMPACT, where she is the current Impact Knockouts World Champion.

The former WWE Women's Champion was recently spotted with AEW star Ruby Soho. Here is the Twitter/X post shared by Fatu.

"“Hey Mitchell!” @realrubysoho 😂 ," Trinity Fatu wrote.

Ruby Soho (FKA Ruby Riott) joined All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and is a part of the group named The Outcasts, which initially included Saraya and Toni Storm. However, Storm recently left the group.

Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya advised Ruby Soho to take a break from social media after online criticism

Speaking recently on the Cruz Show, Former AEW Women's Champion Saraya (FKA Paige) shared her take on social media and said she considers it hell.

The 31-year-old said she recently advised Ruby Soho to take social media off her phone after Soho received online criticism about a wrestling match.

"Just take it off your phone. I had to say to my girl Ruby the other day. She did a wrestling match, and the wrestling community online can be very unforgiving, and they can be mean for no reason. They were just attacking her and she was texting me about it. 'They're just destroying us.' 'Delete it off your phone then it doesn't exist.' You feel a lot better when you don't have it on your phone," Saraya said. [H/T - Fightful]

At AEW Dynamite Title Tuesday, Saraya lost the Women's World Title to Hikaru Shida and has not performed in the Jacksonville-based company since then.

