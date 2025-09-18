TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher Reveals the Impact Don Callis Has Had on His Career (Exclusive)

TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher has quickly become one of the mainstays of AEW programming. Alongside Mark Davis, Fletcher had been making sporadic appearances for the All Elite promotion since 2022 before officially signing for them in May 2023.
Following multiple unsuccessful pursuits of the AEW World Tag Team and the ROH World Tag Team Championships, Kyle Fletcher pursued a singles career after Davis had suffered a wrist injury. This led to the 26-year-old aligning himself with Don Callis and has since become an important member of the Don Callis Family.
During an exclusive chat with Bill Apter on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, he was asked about the impact that Callis has had on his career. He explained that the 61-year-old has helped him a lot by giving him different tidbits of information. He also revealed that Don Callis helped him develop his confidence, which led him to his upcoming AEW World Championship match.
"I think the biggest one that stuck with me probably is just trying to be present in the moment when you're in the ring, and trying to take in what is actually happening, and responding to that instead of whatever the plan was in my head beforehand, and just really trying to get comfortable when I'm out there, and responding to that. So yeah, he's been a great help in all of it. He's definitely helped me develop this confidence that I now have in the ring, so yeah, in a very good place, and he's definitely helped." Kyle Fletcher said.
Since siding with Don Callis in October 2023, Kyle Fletcher has achieved a lot of success as a singles wrestler. He won the ROH World Television Championship shortly afterwards, in December of the same year. He would then go on to win the TNT Championship with Callis by his side, defeating Dustin Rhodes in a Street Fight in July 2025.
