"To make some people happy" - Jim Cornette believes AEW had no choice but to fire former WWE Superstar

With reports of the first person being fired for the CM Punk controversy in AEW, WWE veteran Jim Cornette shared his thoughts on the subject.

Ace Steel has allegedly been released from the Jacksonville-based Promotion amidst the investigation of the All Out backstage brawl. AEW producer was accused of throwing a chair toward Nick Jackson and apparently biting Kenny Omega during the fight, in which the Young Bucks and CM Punk were also involved.

Speaking about the reported release on Jim Cornette's Drive Thru podcast, Cornette stated that Steel was simply fired for his lesser importance to the company.

"Ace Steel has won it, from what we can tell. Did most of the damage, whatever that was left over that Punk did not do, Steel did. He's not the main event star, he's not the World Champion, he's not the guy that drew million-dollar gates. So, I guess they gotta do something to make some people happy." (3:05 - 3:29)

With the investigation of the infamous events still reportedly in progress, it remains to be seen what is next.

Jim Cornette had previously supported the former WWE star

While many believed that Ace Steel was in the wrong during the incident, Jim Cornette surprisingly took the side of the former WWE star.

During an episode of Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on the "brawl out" incident.

"I think he should make Ace Steel the chairman! I’m most sympathetic to Ace Steel than anybody because he’s just running in the room to save his crippled wife! If your friend, his dog, and your crippled wife are in a room and six at least full-grown adults burst into a room and there’s a fight going on, you’re gonna go in and help the outnumbered side," Cornette speculated.

With Ace Steel apparently being released by the company, fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for him.

