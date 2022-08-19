"Gonna put him over" - Tommy Dreamer analyzes former WWE Superstar's shocking betrayal on Dynamite

Tommy Dreamer shared two cents about former WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo's shocking betrayal on AEW Dynamite.

During the quarterfinal round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament, Andrade teamed up with the brothers Rush and Dragon Lee and lost to the Young Bucks and the returning Kenny Omega. Afterward, the former WWE United States Champion untied Lee's mask, with Rush picking him up.

El Toro Blanco then threw his younger brother into danger as El Idolo executed a DDT to rip the luchador's mask off completely. It was seemingly a punishment after Lee made his team lose when he ate two signature moves from Omega.

In the latest edition of Busted Open, Dreamer claimed that people could care less about La Faccion Ingobernable turning on Lee because it was Omega's night. The veteran added that the betrayal should've been done next week to build up the masked wrestler nicely.

"I don't care if they pulled off the dude's pants in the middle of the ring, it doesn't matter, that supercedes everything. You know when you do it? The next week or you do like 'hey something's...' in the ring and then, that's a nice opportunity to build someone like a Dragon Lee or if you gonna put Andrade and Rush together who I think are amazing. I think all three of those guys are amazing," Dreamer said. [from 30:22 - 30:49]

Lee wasn't the first luchador to get his mask taken out during a La Faccion Ingobernable match. Last week, Penta El Cero Miedo also had his mask removed when he broke Rush's pinning predicament of his brother, Rey Fenix.

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer felt La Faccion Ingobernable's turn on Dragon Lee was rushed

During the same episode, Tommy Dreamer lamented that Andrade and Rush betraying their teammate, Dragon Lee, was too quick because it was the first time fans had seen them in a team.

The WWE veteran also noted that Lee wasn't a commodity in AEW and that he wasn't "super invested" to begin with.

"No offense to Dragon Lee. This AEW universe, we don't know him that much, he's not super invested. This is the first time the three of these people are wrestling together and then they turned on each other. And it was such a rush," Dreamer said. [from 29:29 - 29:49]

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Dragon Lee just launched himself at Kenny Omega and they topple into the crowd! Dragon Lee just launched himself at Kenny Omega and they topple into the crowd! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! 😱😱😱 Dragon Lee just launched himself at Kenny Omega and they topple into the crowd! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/SdI73qlnJD

Despite the betrayal, Lee impressed everyone with his athleticism and agility during the match. However, it will be interesting to see how the masked star responds to what his older brother and Andrade did to him last night.

Did you like Andrade and Rush turning on Dragon Lee on AEW Dynamite? Sound off in the comments section below.

