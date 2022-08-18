Massive betrayal involving former WWE star ensued after Kenny Omega's in-ring return on AEW Dynamite

A shocking betrayal featuring former WWE star Andrade El Idolo happened following Kenny Omega's triumphant in-ring comeback earlier on AEW Dynamite.

Earlier in the main event, The Cleaner was revealed as the mystery partner of The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and he came out with a massive pop from the Charleston, West Virginia faithful.

This was for the quarterfinal round of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament pitting him and the Bucks against Andrade, Rush and Dragon Lee (La Faccion Ingobernable).

Despite not being fully healthy, Omega showed no ring rust as he dropped an elbow on Dragon Lee. He also delivered some massive right-hand shots to the masked superstar while on the top turnbuckle.

Later on, the La Faccion Ingobernable trio gained control after Andrade and Rush wiped out the Bucks, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa. The Elite responded by having a superkick party for Lee.

In the ring, Andrade hit a standing moonsault from off the top to The Best Bout Machine, only for a near-fall. The La Faccion Ingobernable's efforts weren't enough as Kenny Omega executed his V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel to Lee for a successful in-ring return.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have advanced in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, after that incredible quarterfinals match in the main event of #AEW Dynamite tonight! Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks have advanced in the #AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, after that incredible quarterfinals match in the main event of #AEWDynamite tonight! https://t.co/zxq5U2vqCw

Tensions ensued over at Andrade's faction as he and Rush turned on Dragon Lee. The former WWE star put the masked superstar in a DDT. Lee's mask got ripped off as the show closed.

With the win, The Elite will now wait for the winner of next Wednesday's match between the United Empire and Death Triangle in the semifinal round of the trios tournament.

