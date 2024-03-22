Tommy Dreamer thinks WWE dropped the ball on former World Heavyweight Champion

Tommy Dreamer believes that WWE dropped the ball in its handling of a former World Heavyweight Champion. The star in question is Christian Cage.

The Patriarch was defeated by Adam Copeland in a grueling I Quit match for the TNT Championship on the March 20, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The bout was the culmination of a five-month-long feud between the former World Tag Team Champions.

Both Cage and Copeland found great success in the Stamford-based promotion before jumping to AEW. Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer reflected on how Copeland would have been utilized had he stayed in the sports entertainment juggernaut:

"My other praise of AEW is both guys were done. Adam Copeland had an amazing WWE career, an amazing WWE run," Dreamer said. "I'm sure you could have still seen this in WWE, it just was a much-needed change. If Adam Copeland still stayed in WWE, where would he fit in?"

The Innovator of Violence also commented on how Christian Cage was used following his 2021 Royal Rumble return. The former World Heavyweight Champion departed the Triple H-led promotion later that year, ending a 12-year tenure to eventually sign with AEW.

"If he was still there, he would have turned heel and been a heel against somebody because they were so stacked on babyfaces. But then where does the storyline go? That doesn't fit for him anymore. So, a great move." Dreamer further added: "WWE could have done this. They just chose not to. And Christian was - his return, that same Royal Rumble, Christian showed up. Then it was just like more of a one-off than anything. It proved that he can still go." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE legend Tommy Dreamer heaped praise on Copeland vs Cage III on Dynamite

Adam Copeland forced Christian Cage to quit in front of an exhilarated crowd in Toronto last night on AEW Dynamite. Tommy Dreamer showered praise on the brutal and chaotic bout.

Speaking on Busted Open, the former ECW legend assessed Copeland vs. Cage III as one of the best I Quit matches he had ever witnessed.

"I would say that this is the second-best I Quit match I have ever sseen," said Tommy Dreamer. [22:47 - 22:50]

Dreamer went on to compliment both competitors for their performance in the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

"I loved it, and not because I personally love both Adam and Christian. But the match was just so good. And even the beginning of it. It had such a big fight feel. And I'm looking at the guys and my god, they are still so great. I always knew their greatness." [24:07 - 24:30]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Adam Copeland and the TNT Title.

Thoughts on Copeland vs Cage III on Dynamite? Sound off!

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Would you like to see Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have one more run as a tag team? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion