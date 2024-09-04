Toni Storm explains why she left the building immediately after losing her AEW title at All In

Toni Storm left the building immediately after losing her championship at All In 2024. In a recent interview, she revealed why she did so.

At All In in London, England, the Timeless star lost her AEW Women's World Championship to her former protege, Mariah May. The 26-year-old turned her back on Storm after she won the 2024 Owen Hart Cup earlier this year. Following the match, fans saw Storm star leaving Wembley Stadium immediately.

Fans speculated that this might be a hint at Storm taking a break from AEW. However, she is absent from TV because she is in Australia promoting AEW Grand Slam 2025, which is set to take place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Queensland.

During an interview with Downunder The Ring, Storm addressed leaving Wembley Stadium after her match with May. The former Women's World Champion said she left immediately after the match to look for WWE Hall of Famer Wendi Richter, who she heard was in Australia.

"Is she [Richter] here? She's here, isn't she? Are you messing around with me? You are. She's around here somewhere, I know it. I can smell that bi**h. She's been ducking and dodging me for years. I came directly [to Australia] to find her. That's why I left. I had to immediately leave Wembley Stadium and I came here because I heard the rumors. She's hiding around here somewhere, isn't she?" [H/T: Fightful]

Toni Storm called out Wendi Richter at AEW Worlds End 2023

During the 2023 AEW Worlds End post-show media scrum, Toni Storm called out Wendi Ritcher. She even asked Tony Khan to hire her to AEW so that she could destroy her.

"Okay, here we go! Tony, Anthony [Tony Khan], I don't care how much you're going to yell at me after, but yes, there is quite a free agent out there, isn't there? There's money written all over it. Wendi Richter, I'm going to fu** you up," Storm said.

At the 2023 AEW Worlds End pay-per-view, Toni Storm went head-to-head with Riho. She put the AEW Women's World Championship on the line and successfully defended it against her opponent.

