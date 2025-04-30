Toni Storm hit with serious warning ahead of AEW Dynamite

AEW star Toni Storm has become one of the most captivating women on the company's roster. From a decent gimmick, she evolved into a fan-favorite after turning 'Timeless' Toni Storm. She is currently awaiting her opponent at All In, which will be decided at Double or Nothing, where Mercedes Mone and Jamie Hayter will square off in the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament.

Ahead of the mega event, the reigning AEW Women's World Champion will face Miyu Yamashita, who has been part of Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) for a long time. She will perform in AEW after more than two years. In 2022, she competed in two matches for the company but, unfortunately, was on the losing side both times. However, fans praised her performance.

Tony Khan recently announced that the duo will face each other in the upcoming edition of Dynamite in an AEW Women's World Championship Eliminator match. Moments after the announcement, Miyu Yamashita said that she was returning to the promotion to kick Toni's head in.

"I'm back in AEW to kick Toni Storm head in," she wrote.

Toni Storm makes a bold statement

The reigning AEW Women's World Champion has proven herself as a main eventer in just a couple of years. Her feud with Mariah May elevated both stars. Her character 'Timeless' also helped the star reach new heights.

While speaking with MuscleManMalcom, Storm said that she is a greater champion than Mercedes Mone.

"Obviously, I am a better champion than not just Mercedes, but any kind of champion. Number one, that can’t possibly be a question," she said.

Mercedes Mone and Toni might wrestle at All In if the CEO manages to defeat Jamie Hayter at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Before that, only time will tell if Miyu can stand tall this Wednesday.

