Toni Storm & Karen Jarrett: AEW Women's Locker Room Celebrates 2 Icons; Multiple Stars Break Character

The AEW women's locker room celebrated the former Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, as well as Karen Jarrett, backstage recently. It was a surprise planned for both women by the locker room.Toni Storm and Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett got a surprise from the AEW women's locker room. Karen is signed with All Elite Wrestling as a valet and has wrestled in a mixed tag match two years ago as well. Both Karen and Storm recently celebrated their birthdays on the same day.The AEW star, Queen Aminata recently shared a clip of the women's locker room on her YouTube vlog. The women surprised both Storm and Karen Jarrett with a birthday party. The female stars, such as Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, and Queen Aminata could be seen in the clip.Click this LINK to view the original post.In the background of the clip, stars like Jeff Jarrett, Scorpio Sky, and Jamie Hayter could be seen as well.WWE veteran made a huge claim about Toni StormThe WWE veteran and current AEW commentator, Taz, recently claimed that there will never be another Toni Storm on television. Speaking on Going Ringside recently, Taz highly praised Storm's character work, calling her unique and creative:“I don't think there'll ever be another Toni Storm in any realm of television, not just pro wrestling. She is the most unique, creative, and talented lady you're going to meet. Not just in the ring as an athlete, but as a performer, what she does and her character. I think that's the case with Toni. It's tough for people to relate to the Storm character, the Timeless One. But her entertainment, and how she brings out entertainment, and what she does, and her charisma, it makes [sic] a connection to the audience.&quot;Well, Storm failed to regain the AEW Women's World title at WrestleDream 2025, and only time will tell what's next for the Timeless One going forward.