  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Toni Storm
  • Toni Storm & Karen Jarrett: AEW Women's Locker Room Celebrates 2 Icons; Multiple Stars Break Character

Toni Storm & Karen Jarrett: AEW Women's Locker Room Celebrates 2 Icons; Multiple Stars Break Character

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 23, 2025 12:14 GMT
Toni Storm AEW
Toni Storm and Karen Jarrett (Source-AEW on X)

The AEW women's locker room celebrated the former Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, as well as Karen Jarrett, backstage recently. It was a surprise planned for both women by the locker room.

Ad

Toni Storm and Jeff Jarrett's wife, Karen Jarrett got a surprise from the AEW women's locker room. Karen is signed with All Elite Wrestling as a valet and has wrestled in a mixed tag match two years ago as well. Both Karen and Storm recently celebrated their birthdays on the same day.

The AEW star, Queen Aminata recently shared a clip of the women's locker room on her YouTube vlog. The women surprised both Storm and Karen Jarrett with a birthday party. The female stars, such as Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, and Queen Aminata could be seen in the clip.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Click this LINK to view the original post.

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

In the background of the clip, stars like Jeff Jarrett, Scorpio Sky, and Jamie Hayter could be seen as well.

WWE veteran made a huge claim about Toni Storm

The WWE veteran and current AEW commentator, Taz, recently claimed that there will never be another Toni Storm on television. Speaking on Going Ringside recently, Taz highly praised Storm's character work, calling her unique and creative:

Ad
“I don't think there'll ever be another Toni Storm in any realm of television, not just pro wrestling. She is the most unique, creative, and talented lady you're going to meet. Not just in the ring as an athlete, but as a performer, what she does and her character. I think that's the case with Toni. It's tough for people to relate to the Storm character, the Timeless One. But her entertainment, and how she brings out entertainment, and what she does, and her charisma, it makes [sic] a connection to the audience."
Ad

Well, Storm failed to regain the AEW Women's World title at WrestleDream 2025, and only time will tell what's next for the Timeless One going forward.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Twitter icon

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Gaurav Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications