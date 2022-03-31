Former WWE star makes AEW debut, wins Owen Hart Cup qualifier against The Bunny

Former NXT star Toni Storm made her AEW debut against The Bunny to open up the Owen Hart Cup Women's Tournament qualifier on Dynamite.

Initial reports swirled that Storm and AEW were showing interest in a deal. It appears Tony Khan indeed signed the former NXT star to be featured on today's Dynamite after her non-compete clause ended on Tuesday.

During this week's match, The Bunny wasted no time welcoming Storm to AEW by ramming her with a clothesline outside. However, the latter showed no signs of ring rust as showered offenses against the Andrade Family Office associate.

Storm advanced to the next round of the women's tournament when she hit the Storm Zero finisher on The Bunny for her first victory in the promotion.

AEW star Toni Storm requested her release from WWE last year, cited creative frustrations

Storm was once the NXT UK Women's Champion when she defeated Rhea Ripley on the January 12, 2019 edition of NXT UK Takeover: Blackpool. It seemed like her momentum would rise from there as she was selected for the 2020 Women's Royal Rumble match and SmackDown Survivor Series team in 2021.

She started feuding with SmackDown Women's champion Charlotte Flair, winning their first bout via disqualification. However, Storm lost their title match in the Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown.

After that, Toni requested her release in WWE on December 29, 2021. She cited burnout as the reason, following a live event in Washington, DC.

Professor of The SB Champions, LA Rams @LuchaProfessor So both winners of the Mae Young Classic left WWE for better opportunities elsewhere. Kairi Sane went to Stardom and now Toni Storm in AEW. Interesting to me. So both winners of the Mae Young Classic left WWE for better opportunities elsewhere. Kairi Sane went to Stardom and now Toni Storm in AEW. Interesting to me. https://t.co/VesSKGusZG

Soon after, she expressed her frustration with creative direction as a WWE Superstar. While she was a big star in NXT UK, she quickly became an afterthought since her call-up to the main roster.

"When you’re sat in catering, it’s not a good feeling. Just sitting there waiting for your shot. Waiting for your big break. Waiting to show everyone what you’ve worked your life to be good at. I just sat there [asking] ‘When am I next? What’s happening?’ Now [when] stuff starts happening, I’m still like, ‘what’s going on?’ Oh, my God. What is my life?” Storm said.

With her first victory in the promotion, Storm definitely made a statement in AEW. The Owen Hart Cup Women's Tournament might be the first step towards her ascension in the women's division.

