Toni Storm reacts to Mariah May's message following NXT debut

Toni Storm stands atop the mountain as AEW Women's World Champion, but she recently took the time to react to her bitter rival's NXT debut. Mariah May joined WWE after departing Tony Khan's promotion and made her shocking first appearance for the company this past Tuesday.
"Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May were involved in a long feud over the AEW Women's World Title. It began when May, who idolized Storm, betrayed her mentor in July 2024. The Glamour then won the title from Toni at All In, entwining the two in a heated feud that would last for much of the next year.
Storm finally vanquished her former protege in a bloody "Hollywood Ending" at AEW Revolution in March, and Mariah May disappeared from TV. She didn't pop back up until her NXT debut this week, and she revealed on social media after the show that she was "home."
Although May received warm welcomes and congratulations from several wrestling stars and fans, Toni Storm didn't have anything to say. However, she did post a like on her rival's Instagram update, revealing that she's still keeping up with the young star. Check it out below:
Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE
Toni Storm posts WWE throwback image ahead of major title match
"Timeless" Toni Storm has fought off several top stars to retain her AEW Women's World Championship, but her greatest challenge may take place at All In: Texas. She's set to face the winner of this year's Owen Hart Cup, Mercedes Mone.
The CEO remains the TBS Champion and is still undefeated since joining All Elite Wrestling. The two also have plenty of history, having shared the ring in WWE prior to their respective departures.
Storm recently took to Instagram with a throwback post from one of her last matches in WWE. She's seen hugging Mone (then known as Sasha Banks) in the ring. Check it out below:
Storm holds the record for most AEW Women's World Championship reigns with four, but Mercedes Mone seems to be on an unstoppable run. Only time will tell who sits on the throne after All In: Texas.