Toni Storm reacts to Mariah May's message following NXT debut

Toni Storm stands atop the mountain as AEW Women's World Champion, but she recently took the time to react to her bitter rival's NXT debut. Mariah May joined WWE after departing Tony Khan's promotion and made her shocking first appearance for the company this past Tuesday.

Ad

"Timeless" Toni Storm and Mariah May were involved in a long feud over the AEW Women's World Title. It began when May, who idolized Storm, betrayed her mentor in July 2024. The Glamour then won the title from Toni at All In, entwining the two in a heated feud that would last for much of the next year.

Storm finally vanquished her former protege in a bloody "Hollywood Ending" at AEW Revolution in March, and Mariah May disappeared from TV. She didn't pop back up until her NXT debut this week, and she revealed on social media after the show that she was "home."

Ad

Trending

Although May received warm welcomes and congratulations from several wrestling stars and fans, Toni Storm didn't have anything to say. However, she did post a like on her rival's Instagram update, revealing that she's still keeping up with the young star. Check it out below:

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Image credit: Mariah May's official Instagram page

Toni Storm posts WWE throwback image ahead of major title match

"Timeless" Toni Storm has fought off several top stars to retain her AEW Women's World Championship, but her greatest challenge may take place at All In: Texas. She's set to face the winner of this year's Owen Hart Cup, Mercedes Mone.

Ad

The CEO remains the TBS Champion and is still undefeated since joining All Elite Wrestling. The two also have plenty of history, having shared the ring in WWE prior to their respective departures.

Storm recently took to Instagram with a throwback post from one of her last matches in WWE. She's seen hugging Mone (then known as Sasha Banks) in the ring. Check it out below:

Storm holds the record for most AEW Women's World Championship reigns with four, but Mercedes Mone seems to be on an unstoppable run. Only time will tell who sits on the throne after All In: Texas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More