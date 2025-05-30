Toni Storm suddenly drops a massive WWE reference 

Former WWE Superstar Toni Storm is currently the reigning AEW Women's World Champion. Ahead of her upcoming title match against another former big name from the sports entertainment juggernaut, The Timeless One has taken to social media to reference her long history with the latter, who is none other than Mercedes Mone.

After making a name for herself in the indie scene and through her work in Stardom, Toni Storm began appearing in WWE in 2017 and signed a contract with the promotion the following year. Her early achievements in the Stamford-based company included winning the 2018 Mae Young Classic, holding the NXT UK Women's Title for over seven months, and representing Team NXT in the 2019 Women's Survivor Series Elimination Match.

Storm was called up to SmackDown in 2021, but unfortunately, her run on the main roster was markedly underwhelming. She requested her release and left WWE at the end of the year, and subsequently joined AEW in March 2022. Her career experienced a massive turnaround in the Tony Khan-led company, and she is scheduled to defend her AEW Women's Title against Mercedes Mone at All In: Texas.

Ahead of her upcoming showdown against the former Sasha Banks, Toni Storm took to her Instagram to share a photograph of herself and Mercedes hugging in the ring after what seems to be one of Storm's final WWE matches in 2021. The Boss (as she was once known) notably left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2022.

Check out a screengrab of Toni Storm's IG post BELOW:

Mone made her AEW debut last year at Dynamite: Big Business and has been on an unstoppable roll in the company since then.

Former WWE Superstars Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone met on AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup winner Mercedes Mone came face-to-face with AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm in a highly anticipated meeting. The two women alluded to their past encounters in WWE and discussed their growth as performers since joining All Elite Wrestling.

While acknowledging Mercedes' recent championship successes, Toni vowed to retain her coveted AEW Women's Championship at the company's upcoming stadium show, while Mone assured Storm that she would add the latter's title to her collection in Texas.

It remains to be seen whether The CEO will be able to dethrone "Timeless" Toni Storm at this year's All In.

