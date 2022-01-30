Toni Storm breaks silence after her WWE release  

Toni Storm parted ways with WWE last month after she reportedly flew herself home following a triple threat match at a live event. The former NXT UK Women's Champion has provided an update on her status in a recent social media post.

It was reported that the reason Storm left the company was because she was "burned out." She was involved in a feud with Charlotte Flair on the blue brand over the SmackDown Women's Championship prior to her departure.

Storm took to Instagram to break her silence by sharing a photo of herself and announcing that she's now accepting bookings. This is a confirmation that she's done with WWE, which makes her a free agent.

Toni Storm was creatively frustrated following her main roster call up

Toni Storm had a successful run in NXT before joining the main roster. After making her SmackDown debut in July last year, she spent the next several months just waiting for her opportunity.

During an interview, Storm stated that sitting with no creative direction was disappointing.

"When you’re sat in catering, it’s not a good feeling,'' said Storm. ''Just sitting there waiting for your shot. Waiting for your big break. Waiting to show everyone what you’ve worked your life to be good at. I just sat there [asking] ‘When am I next? What’s happening?’ Now [when] stuff starts happening, I’m still like, ‘what’s going on?’ Oh, my God. What is my life?”

It wouldn't be surprising if Storm ended up signing with another large promotion considering her star power.

