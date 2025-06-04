Mariah May breaks silence after WWE debut

After months of buzz and anticipation, one of the hottest free agents, Mariah May, made her blockbuster debut at WWE NXT just days after being removed from AEW’s roster, much like Ricky Starks. May showed up in the crowd on the platform in the latest edition of NXT and has instantly locked her eyes on Jacy Jayne’s big gold.

After her debut, Mariah May finally broke her silence on her WWE debut. She took to her social media handles to post a picture of herself backstage, captioned "I'm home," calling the Stamford-based promotion her new home.

“Honey, I’m home @WWE @WWENXT,” wrote May.

Moreover, WWE also dropped a video of May from backstage on its social media pages, where she officially announced that after competing all around the world, she has landed at NXT.

The 26-year-old superstar's debut has changed the entire trajectory of the women’s division on the developmental brand. Given her aura and massive fan following in professional wrestling, many already see her as a future main-eventer.

WWE Analyst wants to see Mariah May feud against the top SmackDown superstar

Before Mariah May’s WWE debut on NXT, top professional wrestling analyst Sam Roberts, speaking on his Notsam Wrestling Podcast, expressed he wants the Glamour to debut in the World Wrestling Entertainment as a heel star and kick off her career with a feud against the Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton.

"I hope the rumors are true, I would love to see Mariah May get in there. I mean, Mariah as a villain is just so good... I think Mariah May versus Tiffany Stratton would be great. Like, just as Tiffany Stratton is showing some humility, just as Tiffany Stratton is being a babyface, you have Mariah May come in and steal all of her thunder." [52:30 - 52:57]

With May’s arrival on NXT, her dream feud against Tiffany Stratton might take some time, but it’s inevitable; it will be interesting to track the 26-year-old superstar’s journey to the top at Wrestling Juggernaut.

