Toni Storm says AEW star should be "washing her back"

Toni Storm expects a top star of AEW's women's division to be washing her back. The reigning AEW Women's World Champion further demanded that the talent concerned show her more respect.

Storm has been on a career-defining run in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Performing the gimmick of a delusional Golden Era Hollywood star, the 28-year-old has been the focal point of audience engagement and attention.

The Timeless One was recently in action against Red Velvet on the February 7 episode of Dynamite. The former NXT UK Women's Champion won the world title Eliminator bout via submission. She went face to face with her Revolution 2024 opponent Deonna Purrazzo after the match.

In a clip from a backstage interview after her match, the former World of Stardom Champion scolded newly signed AEW talent Mariah May for not showing her appropriate respect. She further claimed that the Glamour should wash her back, establishing herself as an authoritative mentor figure to May's super-fan gimmick.

"So what was it that you learnt in Japan? Because it wasn't respect, was it? You, young lady, should be washing my back! For I am your senpai. and when I say jump you will say 'How high?' Hai! Now go! Begone! Fetch me the loofah!" (00:42 - 1:02)

AEW star Dustin Rhodes claims Toni Storm reminds him of his old days

Toni Storm sits at the top of AEW's women's division as the current World Champion. Since her debut in the promotion in 2022, the winner of the 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic tournament has amazed fans with her athleticism and character work. According to veteran Dustin Rhodes, Storm's performance as the Timeless One reminds him of his prior work.

In a conversation on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, the Natural praised Storm's work and revealed that it reminded him of his own work in WWE. Goldust, Rhodes' character in the Stamford-based promotion, shares certain similarities with Storm's Timeless gimmick in terms of visual presentation.

The 54-year-old further complimented AEW's production team for their contribution to Storm's character, especially highlighting the black and white filter distinguishing her segments.

He further complimented the production team for their contribution:

"I talk to her all the time and tell her she reminds me of my old days of Goldust and just the things that she does and mannerisms and the film and the black and white and stuff like that and it’s so cool and it’s something that nobody’s doing, but we are and I think our production team is top notch when it came to putting together all those things for her and her video walls and her black and white stuff," he said. [H/T, Fightful]

The Jacksonville-based promotion's women's division is growing tremendously quickly and it'll be interesting to see how it develops through this year, especially with the potential addition of Mercedes Mone in a couple of months.

Will Deonna Purrazzo dethrone Toni Storm as AEW Women's World Champion on March 3 at Revolution 2024? Let us know your thoughts below!

