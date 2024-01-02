Toni Storm says she’ll never stop “banging”

"Timeless" Toni Storm had a very weird and ironic New Year message to her fans following the AEW Worlds End Pay-Per-View. Storm successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Riho and ended the year on a high.

After the show, Toni spoke to Lexi Nair in a backstage interview alongside Mariah May. During the interview, she was asked about her match, and she said:

"Yes, I did exactly what I said I was going to do. I said I would squish her like the green grape that she is and that's exactly what I did. I squished her in between my toes and made a terrible tasting wine," Toni Storm said. [H/T Fightful]

Lexi then asked Mariah a question, but before she could answer, Storm cut off and went off on a weird rant, and that is when she revealed her goal for the new year.

"It is time to celebrate. We entered this year with a bang and we're going into next year with a bang. I will bang, bang, and bang again. I will never stop banging," Toni Storm said. [H/T Fightful]

Knowing Toni’s character, she did that for the camera, but in wrestling, you can never say never.

Tony Khan said he was proud of Toni Storm

AEW President & CEO Tony Khan heaped praise on "Timeless" Toni Storm and said that he was incredibly proud of her and that she was one of his favorite characters.

During the media call before the Worlds End Pay-Per-View, Tony praised the AEW Women’s World Champion by saying:

“'Timeless' Toni Storm has built herself into an amazing character. I’ve loved working on it you know, it feels like a lifetime ago and it was honestly a really long time ago before—it was before I first started talking to Mariah [May] and it took a long time to get her visa done so this is many, many months ago. I first went to Toni Storm and talked to her about changing character and watching some films from the 50s and she sunk her teeth into it more than anybody’s ever sunk their teeth into something. Talk about a perfect fit for somebody and she has taken the ball and run with it unlike anyone I’ve ever seen. ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm has been amazing," Tony Khan said.

Toni has taken to her role with perfect ease and it is no wonder why her boss admires her work ethic so much.

