"Tony ain't picking up the phone," "Tk said no" - Fans convinced AEW scrapped Hurt Syndicate's reunion with ex-WWE star

In an interesting turn of events, a former WWE Superstar often linked with Hurt Syndicate is no longer reuniting with the group. Fans have reacted to this, believing that Tony Khan may have had no plans of bringing him in.

Earlier tonight, Cedric Alexander debuted in TNA. He interrupted Mustafa Ali, someone he has gone to war against in WWE on multiple occasions. This move surprised many, as he had hinted at possibly reuniting with his former stablemates in AEW.

The Hurt Syndicate has been looking for their fourth member for some time now, and many believed it could have been Alexander. Instead, after winning their trust, MJF has been officially welcomed to the group.

Fans reacted to Cedric's move to TNA and wondered why he hinted at a reunion with The Hurt Syndicate if this was the case. Some mentioned how this could have been due to Tony Khan turning down the idea and not entertaining him.

Some felt that he could have been doing this to gain attention and troll the fans before heading toward a completely different direction.

Cedric Alexander doesn't trust MJF in Hurt Syndicate

In an interview on the Knockouts & 3 Counts podcast almost a month ago, Cedric Alexander spoke about the former Hurt Business members going in different directions, with the other three eventually reuniting in AEW. He felt that it was fate as he could follow them next.

However, with the group adding MJF to their ranks, he had his reservations. He had full trust in MVP's decision-making, but he could not bring himself to trust Friedman due to his history.

"But then, 'Oh!' I get released. I’m like, ‘Oh! So maybe it is meant to be. This is something I can really look forward to.’ Then I realized MJF is trying to make his way in. I was like, ‘Alright, well... Let it play out.' I’m sure they’ll get tired of his shenanigans because he’s MJF. Of course, he’s gonna screw everything up. You know how he works. He’s gonna get the big head, like he always does... MVP trusts him for a little bit, so... Cool, whatever. I don’t trust him," Alexander said. [H/T - Fightful]

Alexander won't need to worry about this any longer as he is now in TNA, and it is up to the rest of the Hurt Syndicate to deal with MJF and whatever ulterior motives he might have.

