"MJF is going to screw everything up," claims former WWE star rumored to join AEW soon

AEW presented its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV less than 72 hours ago, and the wrestling world is still buzzing over various happenings. MJF continues to surprise fans and insiders with the heel antics he pulls outside the ring, as he has only wrestled twice this year so far. With the brash grappler likely planning a big swerve soon, a rumored AEW signee is sounding the alarm.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is tied up in a curious storyline with The Hurt Syndicate. The faction reunited in AEW last year with MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin, but as they won the World Tag Team Championship, Cedric Alexander was missing from the equation. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion inked a multi-year extension sometime before September 2024, around the time Lashley and MVP were departing.

PRYME Alexander is the new moniker used by Cedric on the indies, but he's made it clear he wants to reunite with The Hurt Syndicate in All Elite Wrestling. Speaking to Knockouts & 3 Counts, the 35-year-old revealed how he began to question the decision to re-sign with WWE when he saw MVP and Benjamin debut for AEW last year, as he knew what was about to happen. Alexander then discussed Friedman's alliance with MVP, Benjamin, and Lashley, but made an unfortunate prediction.

"When I even realized MVP showed up [at] AEW and then Shelton, I was like, ‘Ah, man. I shouldn’t have re-signed that last contract, huh?’ That was something I had dreamed of doing so I was like, ‘Aw man, should I have really re-signed that last contract?’ I was like, ‘Ah, it’d be fun. It’ll work out.’ If it’s meant to be, it’s meant to be kind of thing and I kind of just be happy for the boys and they’re doing their thing at another place, and I was just happy for ‘em," Alexander said. [H/T to Fightful]

Cedric Alexander continued:

"But then, 'Oh!' I get released. I’m like, ‘Oh! So maybe it is meant to be. This is something I can really look forward to.’ Then I realized MJF is trying to make his way in. I was like, ‘Alright, well... let it play out.' I’m sure they’ll get tired of his shenanigans because he’s MJF. Of course, he’s gonna screw everything up. You know how he works. He’s gonna get the big head, like he always does... MVP trusts him for a little bit, so... cool, whatever. I don’t trust him," Alexander said. [H/T to Fightful]

Rumors of Alexander joining The Hurt Syndicate in AEW recently picked up after the faction's first-ever full reunion was announced. The happening is scheduled for next month between AEW's Fyter Fest and Summer Blockbuster events.

MJF insults Adam Page after AEW Double or Nothing

The history between Adam Page and MJF has been well-documented. The brash heel took to X to tweet Hangman's fans after Double or Nothing weekend, publicly insulting him for getting emotional during the post-PPV media scrum.

"What kind of loser gets emotional at a press conference?!? Your cowboy is a DORK!" MJF wrote.

Despite their past, MJF and Hangman have had just two one-on-one encounters. Max defeated Page in November 2019 to win the Dynamite Diamond Ring, then Page won their rematch this past March at Revolution.

