Former WWE stable announces first-time reunion

WWE and AEW storylines regularly feature reunions of past groups. Break-ups and reunions are often a big hit with wrestling fans, even if they're overdone with certain acts. One faction of multi-time champions and future Hall of Famers has been rumored for a main-stage comeback, but now their first-ever total reunion has been confirmed.

Faction wars have been a big part of pro wrestling for decades. Some of the most notable stables we've seen across multiple promotions are The Four Horsemen, the nWo, The Bullet Club, and The Hurt Business, among others. Now known as The Hurt Syndicate in AEW, MVP first formed the group with Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin while in WWE in 2020, with Cedric Alexander joining the group later on.

The Hurt Syndicate arrived in AEW late last year after MVP, Lashley, and Benjamin left their previous employer. Alexander was released from WWE this past February, and that fueled rumors of the former Cruiserweight Champion joining his former stablemates in Tony Khan's company. The reunion has now been announced for River City Wrestling Con on Saturday, June 7 in St. Augustine, FL. MVP announced the happening on X today.

"June 7th River City Wrestling Con Jacksonville, Fl. The very 1st time 'The Hurt Business' members are appearing [together]. See you there!," MVP wrote with the flyer below.

The last eight-man match to feature MVP, Alexander, Benjamin, and Lashley took place on December 28, 2020. The RAW main event that night saw The Hurt Business defeat Jeff Hardy, Matt Riddle, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods.

WWE Legends to clash at AEW PPV

AEW will present its seventh annual Double or Nothing PPV in Glendale, AZ, this weekend. The card will feature several former champions, including Mercedes Moné, Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Jon Moxley, Adam Cole, and others.

WWE Legend Dustin Rhodes hopes to become a triple champion on Sunday. The 13-time WWE champion currently holds the ROH World Tag Team Championship with Sammy Guevara and the World Six-Man Tag Team Championship with The Von Erichs, but now he and Sammy will attempt to dethrone The Hurt Syndicate of the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin will defend with MVP at ringside.

Legend wrestler Owen Hart will also be honored at Sunday's AEW PPV. The finals of the 2025 Owen Hart Cup will feature Jamie Hayter vs. the former Sasha Banks of World Wrestling Entertainment plus Adam Page vs. Will Ospreay.

