"Shieldtribution" - WWE fans blast new faction as rip-offs of The Shield and Retribution

WWE has featured numerous top factions over the years. The Bloodline, The Hart Foundation, and DX are a few of the legendary groups to grace the squared circle. The Shield also holds a spot in this category, while Retribution was not as successful. Fans are now making wild comparisons in reaction to a new faction.

Ad

NXT had been teasing a mystery arrival for weeks, and the reveal was made at Saturday's Vengeance Day PLE. Four masked men debuted after Fraxiom retained the NXT Tag Team Championship over Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura, laying them out during a post-match show of respect.

Corey Graves noted on commentary that Cutler James and Dion Lennox were two of the stable members. While not named on commentary, the other two attackers are Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars. They later destroyed Oba Femi after he retained over A-Town Down Under in the Triple Threat main event.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Despite a retweet endorsing the faction from Triple H, most of the WWE Universe seems to be down on the new NXT faction. A few fans said this is what The Bloodline 2.0 should've been, while some hope to see more storylines like this in NXT. While many reactions on social media expressed optimism over the group's potential, the majority unfavorably compared the newcomers to The Shield, Retribution, and Nexus.

You can see a few of the Shield-Retribution comparisons below:

Ad

"shieldtribution," one fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

"THE SHIELD FROM WISH," wrote one fan.

Loaded WWE NXT lineup for this week

WWE NXT will present the fallout from Vengeance Day on Tuesday's live episode at the Performance Center in Orlando. Below is the updated lineup:

Ricky Starks will sign his NXT contract

Shawn Spears vs. Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo

Zaria and Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan to determine the #1 contender to Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer

Ad

The NXT show will return to the road on February 25 at the Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Roadblock TV special is then scheduled for March 11 from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback