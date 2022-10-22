"Tony asked for the bare minimum" - Wrestling world reacts to Triple H allegedly refusing to accept AEW star's conditional appearance on WWE RAW

Billy Gunn's absence on the 25-year anniversary celebration of DX Generation in WWE has caused an uproar, especially after reported details emerged about talks between the two promotions.
When the iconic DX faction appeared on the Season Premiere of Monday Night RAW together, fans were treated to Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and Sean Waltman joining hands in the ring together to celebrate. Billy Gunn's absence at the reunion, however, was palpable as a few references to his absence were made, albeit very subtly.
As per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Billy Gunn was initially given the go-ahead for an appearance on WWE on one condition. The stipulation put forth by Tony Khan was that Triple H had to mention AEW on the show.
However, this condition was apparently not accepted by The Game, which led to the plans being discarded at the last minute.
This has launched an argument on Twitter, as fans debate who was at fault for hindering Billy Gunn's reunion with DX.
Billy Gunn is currently allied with the Acclaimed in AEW, who recently became the World Tag Team Champions after defeating Swerve in Our Glory.
Konnan recently questioned the WWE veteran's alliance with the Acclaimed in AEW
While Billy Gunn seems to be having a good run on Tony Khan's roster, wrestling veteran Konnan does not approve of his current faction.
Speaking about how Billy Gunn does not fit in with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, Konnan expressed his thoughts on a recent episode of Keepin' it 100.
"I don't think Bully Gunn fits with these two guys. They wouldn't be hanging out for real, it doesn't look real. Number two, you can't put a guy, even though he looks great, and he can still work for his age, you shouldn't be putting a guy at that age with somebody like Swerve who works circles around him... The match was good but he(Swerve Strickland) should be fighting Caster and the other guy, not Billy Gunn. Billy Gunn has already done his, you know what I am saying." (14:45 - 15:17)
Will Billy Gunn switch things up in the future? Only time will tell.
Do you think Billy Gunn is having a better run in AEW than WWE? Sound off in the comments below!
