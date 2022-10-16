"It doesn't look real" - Konnan questions WWE veteran's unusual alliance with popular stars in AEW

While AEW has an exceedingly large number of factions, Konnan believes that one particular group involving a WWE veteran Billy Gunn makes no sense.

The Acclaimed have been on a hot streak over the past couple of months, culminating in them successfully challenging Swerve in our Glory for the tag team titles. They were also joined by Gunn after the veteran was betrayed by his own sons.

Billy Gunn has been a prominent part of the group so far, helping the Acclaimed by interferring in their title match against Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee. This led to a singles match between Swerve and Gunn recently, which the latter lost.

Speaking about the veteran's place in the group with Max Caster and Anthony Bowens, Konnan expressed his thoughts on the latest episode of Keepin' it 100.

"I don't think Bully Gunn fits with these two guys. They wouldn't be hanging out for real, it doesn't look real. Number two, you can't put a guy, even though he looks great, and he can still work for his age, you shouldn't be putting a guy at that age with somebody like Swerve who works circles around him... The match was good but he(Swerve Strickland) should be fighting Caster and the other guy, not Billy Gunn. Billy Gunn has already done his, you know what I am saying." (14:45 - 15:17)

It remains to be seen what Billy Gunn's storyline with the two young AEW stars will bring in the coming weeks.

The AEW star was subtly referenced during the recent DX reunion on WWE

While Billy Gunn was noticeably absent during the DX Generation's 25 year anniversary celebration, he was referenced twice during the segment.

First, Corey Graves made a reference to him by saying that he was "cleaning some office equipment" (a play on the Acclaimed's trademark scissor action). Additionally, Road Dogg indirectly encouraged WWE supporters to shout "Bada*s Billy Gunn".

As of now, Billy Gunn seems to have no plans to return to WWE. Fans will have to stay tuned to see what he does next in AEW.

