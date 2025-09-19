"Tony fumbled," "Time to clean house" - Fans left stunned after female star leaves AEW just before All Out 2025

A promising star left AEW days before the 2025 All Out pay-per-view. Kiera Hogan was recently removed from the official roster page. Hogan wrestled her last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the February 10, 2024, epsiode of Collision. Although she was a regular in ROH last year, she hasn't competed there for over a year. Shockingly, The Girl on Fire has only wrestled one match in an independent company this year.The 31-year-old star recently appeared on the reality show Joseline's Cabaret: California, season six. During an on-screen altercation on the show, she dislocated her shoulder. No further update was provided following the incident.Recently, Fightful reported that Kiera Hogan's profile was removed from the roster page, confirming her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion after four years. Fans on social media gave mixed reactions to the reported release. Some were happy to see AEW President Tony Khan clearing the roster by not renewing the inactive star's deal. Many also criticized him for not booking her properly when she was All Elite.Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:Villains World @aVillainsWorldLINK@Fightful Time to clean houseDIO✶SKY @DioAtlasLINK@Fightful tony fumbledLevi Blackerman @ThatWatersGuyLINK@Fightful Well she did say she was using wrestling for a stepping stool. Interested to see where she goes nextGene Restaino @grestaino48LINK@Fightful From what i read she has projects outside of wrestling, so she will be ok.Big Mike Talks @BigMike_HDLINK@Fightful Man. That’s a shame. So talented. But that’s what happens when you have a giant roster and a finite amount of time to showcase themNeil Cohen @NeilCohen65LINK@Fightful Barely usedKiera Hogan felt like she was lost in the shuffle during her start in AEWThe 31-year-old star wasn't initially used after she became part of the Jacksonville-based promotion's locker room.While speaking on GAW TV, Kiera Hogan said that she stayed positive when she was often benched. She also helped other stars backstage.“Okay, so I’m here but I feel like there are a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now. So, I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle. I feel like I’m one of those things. But I’m just trying to just stay positive and just focus on what I can control. Which is just staying ready for whenever that opportunity does present itself,&quot; she said.It will be interesting to see what the next step is for The Girl on Fire.