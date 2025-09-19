  • home icon
  • AEW
  • "Tony fumbled," "Time to clean house" - Fans left stunned after female star leaves AEW just before All Out 2025

"Tony fumbled," "Time to clean house" - Fans left stunned after female star leaves AEW just before All Out 2025

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 19, 2025 03:23 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

A promising star left AEW days before the 2025 All Out pay-per-view. Kiera Hogan was recently removed from the official roster page.

Ad

Hogan wrestled her last match in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the February 10, 2024, epsiode of Collision. Although she was a regular in ROH last year, she hasn't competed there for over a year. Shockingly, The Girl on Fire has only wrestled one match in an independent company this year.

The 31-year-old star recently appeared on the reality show Joseline's Cabaret: California, season six. During an on-screen altercation on the show, she dislocated her shoulder. No further update was provided following the incident.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, Fightful reported that Kiera Hogan's profile was removed from the roster page, confirming her departure from the Jacksonville-based promotion after four years.

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

Fans on social media gave mixed reactions to the reported release. Some were happy to see AEW President Tony Khan clearing the roster by not renewing the inactive star's deal. Many also criticized him for not booking her properly when she was All Elite.

Take a look at some of the fan reactions below:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Kiera Hogan felt like she was lost in the shuffle during her start in AEW

The 31-year-old star wasn't initially used after she became part of the Jacksonville-based promotion's locker room.

While speaking on GAW TV, Kiera Hogan said that she stayed positive when she was often benched. She also helped other stars backstage.

“Okay, so I’m here but I feel like there are a lot of moving parts going on at AEW right now. So, I feel like a lot of things are getting lost in the shuffle. I feel like I’m one of those things. But I’m just trying to just stay positive and just focus on what I can control. Which is just staying ready for whenever that opportunity does present itself," she said.

It will be interesting to see what the next step is for The Girl on Fire.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications